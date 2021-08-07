Ferrari set to make music on streets of Nashville

Ferrari will take to the streets of Nashville for this weekend’s SRO GT America powered by AWS round with a double-header race event, set to be staged on an innovative new circuit for the Music City Grand Prix.

Scuderia Corsa makes its entry in the series with the No. 62 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 for Bret Curtis, competing in the lead SRO3 category. Competition also includes GT2, GT4 and SRO3 Masters classes. The track features a 3,578-foot straightaway that runs across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, which spans the Cumberland River and is a key section of the 11-turn, 2.17-mile circuit.

Curtis was fastest in Friday’ practice, running 1:31.082-seconds during the second session on the 12-turn, 2.17-mile temporary course located outside the Stadium.

The weekend opened with a pair of practice sessions on Friday. Saturday includes qualifying at 2:50 p.m. (all times CT), followed by race one at 7:25 p.m. Race two will be held Sunday at 3:45 p.m.