Ferrari podium lockout in Race-1 at the Road To Le Mans

Following the decision made by the stewards at the end of the race, the finishing order of the first race of the Road To Le Mans, which took place on Thursday 13 June, has changed. The victory of the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 12 of Kessel Racing, courtesy of drivers Frederic Jousset and David Fumanelli, is confirmed, with the podium now completed solely with the colours of the Maranello-based manufacturer. Thus, Matthew Kurzejewski and Alessandro Balzan in the number 51 Ferrari 296 GT3 of AF Corse move up to second place, while the number 88 Ferrari of the same Piacenza-based team is confirmed in third position with Custodio Toledo and Riccardo Agostini.

The result underwent a change due to the stewards’ decision to confirm the order of the cars as they crossed the finish line before the deployment of the final Safety Car.

Race-2 of the Road To Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe will kick off on Saturday at 10.35 a.m.