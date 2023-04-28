Ferrari on third row in LMGTE Am class at 6 Hours of Spa

The 488 GTE of Richard Mille AF Corse will start the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, round three of the FIA World Endurance Championship, from fifth on the grid. LMGTE Am class qualifying ended with the number 54 car of AF Corse and the number 57 car of Kessel Racing in seventh and ninth, respectively.

The session, interrupted by a red flag in the middle part, featured dry track conditions and an air temperature of 15°C. As per the regulations for crews of professionals and gentlemen drivers, the crew member with a Bronze licence drove in qualifying.

Luis Perez Companc posted the Maranello manufacturer’s best time of 2’19’’723, earning a place on the third row for the crew completed by Lilou Wadoux and Alessio Rovera. They finished 2’507 behind the number 25 Aston Martin. Thomas Flohr in the 488 GTE shared with Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon turned in a lap of 2’20”382, placing the VistaJet car in eighth, two boxes ahead of the Kessel Racing entry, qualified by Takeshi Kimura, competing in the World Endurance Championship with Scott Huffaker and Daniel Serra.

The number 21 488 GTE did not take part in the session. After Diego Alessi’s accident in free practice 2, AF Corse technicians worked in the garage to enable the crew, completed by Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw, to start the race, which sets off on Saturday, 29 April at 12.45 p.m. (local time).