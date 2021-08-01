Ferrari leads at mid-point of 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

After 12 hours of racing, the #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari heads the field in the Pro class, while three 488 GT3 Evo 2020's hold the top three positions in the Pro-Am.

Pro. During this phase, the race continued without any further rain. However, it still featured a Full Course Yellow/Safety Car, which wiped out the time Pier Guidi-Nielsen-Ledogar lost due to a drive-through for a pit stop infringement. With the Italian at the wheel, the Iron Lynx car was first over the line, earning extra points that consolidate the #51 crew's lead in the standings.

Silver. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Rinaldi Racing made a very effective comeback with David Perel and Fabrizio Crestani, recovering after the car silted up to climb to third in class. The South African and the Italian were very quick and decisive in passing and in the key moments of the race.

Pro-Am. Ferrari holds the top three positions in the class after 12 hours due to correct pit calls, good pace and error-free racing. #93 Sky Tempesta Racing crewed by Froggatt-Cheever-Hui-Cressoni is out in front, followed by the two AF Corse cars, #53 driven by Cameron-Griffin-Mastronardi-Molina and #52 of Machiels-Bertolini-Rovera-Wartique. Kessel Racing's car lies in twelfth with Tim Kohmann, Francesco Zollo, Giorgio Roda and David Fumanelli.