Ferrari in pursuit at start of 1000 Miles of Sebring

The 1000 Miles of Sebring started with the Ferraris giving chase in the LMGTE and LMGTE Am classes. Sunshine and high temperatures (28°C air, 40°C tarmac) make an ideal setting for the opening race of Season 10 of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

LMGTE Pro. The smooth start left the positions unchanged from qualifying, with Calado in fourth and Fuoco fifth. After 30 minutes, the two 488 GTEs are 26 and 28 seconds respectively behind Estre, who leads with the Porsche.

LMGTE Am. Ferrari is in the middle of the pack in the class that also features gentleman drivers. The best of the 488 GTEs is in fifth, with Sarah Bovy at the wheel of the Iron Dames’ Ferrari, followed by Simon Mann, involved in a great duel in the early stages with Thomas Flohr, currently eighth. Spirit of Race’s car is ninth, and Claudio Schiavoni eleventh.