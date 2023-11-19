Ferrari fourth at Macau

Ferrari closed the FIA GT World Cup with a fourth place for Daniel Serra at the wheel of the Harmony Racing 296 GT3. The Prancing Horse official driver posted the fastest time in the 16-lap race, held at the 70th Macau GP. The Chinese team’s second car, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, driven by Weian Chen, ended the street circuit race prematurely.

The traditional end-of-season event saw GT3 class cars competing on the challenging 6.12-kilometre Guia temporary circuit. In his debut race on the former Portuguese protectorate’s scenic circuit, Serra, who on Friday 17 had clocked the seventh fastest time in qualifying in car number 51, crossed the chequered flag sixth in Saturday’s 12-lap qualifying race from seventh place on the grid. Weian Chen was eight places further back.



In the weekend’s most eagerly awaited race on Sunday, the 39-year-old São Paulo-born driver was consistently among the front runners, vying for a place on the podium. At the finish line, the 296 GT3 was fourth, 6’018 behind the winner, the number 48 Mercedes driven by Raffaele Marciello. Serra concluded his experience at the Macau GP with the best time of 2’16”051 on lap seven. Weian Chen was knocked out of the running by going off the track on lap nine, which led to the entry of the Safety Car.



Daniel Serra: “It was a great race and a positive experience for me. It was my debut at the Macau GP, as it was for the 296 GT3; we need to build up our experience – not just from the driving perspective, but also in terms of how we set up and manage the car on a technical and distinctive track like the Guia circuit. At a personal level I enjoyed ever single lap at Macau on what was a really challenging track: in the main race on Sunday we just missed out on the podium, so we have to be satisfied with that.”

