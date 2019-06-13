Ferrari First and Third in Race 1 of Road to Le Mans

Ferrari claimed the top step and third position in the GT3 category in a crazy hour of racing at Le Circuit de la Sarthe. Running in support of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, nearly fifty cars took part in the hour-long support race split between those running in the LMP3 category, and those, including Ferrari in the GT3 category. Despite a long safety car period and a wild final few laps, Ferrari demonstrated its capability with the Ferrari 488 GT3 car, earning the win and third position.

Podium Achievement. The win went to the no. 71 Ferrari of Luzich Racing. Mikkel Mac and Fabien Lavergne drove a faultless race, staying clear of a massive accident that brought out a prolonged safety car period, and using a slightly different strategy (starting with Fabien, a Bronze driver) to make up places at the end of the race to earn the top step. The no. 51 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3, driven by Christoph Ulrich and Maurizio Mediani also earned a podium for the fabled marque, finishing third.

Ferrari Well Represented in Final Results. A total of eight Ferrari 488 GT3 cars took part in the Road to Le Mans race, four of which finished in the top five. Besides the podium finishers, the no. 82 of Kessel Racing, driven by Phillip Mulacek and Pierre Kaffer took fourth, while the no. 8, also of Kessel Racing and driven by Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini finished fifth. Further back, the no. 53 Spirit of Race Ferrari driven by Kriton Lentoudis and Rui Aguas finished eighth in category followed by Pierre Mulacek (brothers with Phillip) and Anthony Lazzaro in the No. 62 Kessel Ferrari 488 GT3 who finished in 11th. The No. 50 Kessel Racing Ferrari of John Hartshorne and Oliver Hancock were the last Ferrari running, however Oswaldo Negri Jr and Francesco Piovanetti in the No. 52 Ferrari did fail to finish.

Schedule. The Road to Le Mans will return to action on Saturday morning with an 11:30 start time, and a 55 minute duration.