Ferrari Competizioni GT 2022 drivers’ programmes announced

With the start of the main international championships approaching, the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers are preparing for a year full of events that will see them compete in Europe and around the world.

WEC. As announced in recent weeks, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado will defend their world title in Season 10 of the FIA WEC at the wheel of AF Corse’s 488 GTE number 51. Alongside them, Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco, in number 52, will form a brand-new crew in the LMGTE Pro class. In the Am class, Giancarlo Fisichella will embark on a new adventure in the colours of Iron Lynx, paired with Claudio Schiavoni and Matteo Cressoni. At the same time, Toni Vilander will return full-time to the world championship alongside Simon Mann and Christoph Ulrich at the wheel of the AF Corse 488 GTE. After winning the title in the LMGTE Am class, this year Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera will compete in the LMP2 class, again with François Perrodo, in a prototype lined up by AF Corse.

IMSA. In the American series, which kicked off with the Daytona 24 Hours, Toni Vilander will be back in the Endurance series full-time. He will join Simon Mann and Luís Pérez Companc in AF Corse’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020, while Cetilar Racing, making its IMSA debut, has confirmed Antonio Fuoco’s involvement in the GTD class. After the second place at the Daytona 24 Hours, Risi Competizione will line up for the 12 Hours of Sebring in the GTD Pro, with Davide Rigon, Daniel Serra and Eddie Cheever.

GT World Challenge Europe. After becoming the first driver in the championship’s history to win the Endurance Cup twice in a row, Alessandro Pier Guidi will make way for his FIA WEC teammate, James Calado, at the wheel of Iron Lynx’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020. This is the British two-time world champion’s return to the series after his experience in 2020. Calado will be flanked by Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina in the number 51, while Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco and Daniel Serra will be on track in the number 71. Andrea Bertolini has a double challenge in the Endurance Cup and Sprint Cup. This season, he will again be chasing his tenth international title, racing alongside Louis Machiels in the AF Corse Ferrari.

ELMS. After winning the team and driver’s title in the last campaign, Iron Lynx confirms its programme in the European Le Mans Series, but with a new crew of Davide Rigon, Matteo Cressoni and Claudio Schiavoni. The driver from Thiene in northern Italy returns to the ACO championship after his only appearance in 2016, when he took third place in the Imola race at the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3 of AT Racing.