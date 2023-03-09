Ferrari at Paul Ricard for GTWC Europe testing

Five Ferraris took part in the GT World Challenge Europe pre-season tests at the Paul Ricard, France. They lapped the track that will host round three of the 2023 season in June, the second Endurance Cup event.

The two days of testing at Le Castellet, one of the most popular venues for sessions allowing different track layouts welcomed three teams that race Prancing Horse cars.

The cars. Italian AF Corse team participated in the BoP test with a Ferrari 296 GT3 and a 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Rinaldi Racing also fielded the latter car, while Emil Frey Racing was there with two examples of the 296 GT3, the latest GT racing car.

Quotes. Four official Ferrari drivers, Davide Rigon, Alessio Rovera, Andrea Bertolini and Robert Shwartzman, lapped with AF Corse in the season’s first encounter with the Paul Ricard tarmac.

Rovera: “The tests aimed to try out some set-ups, gather information and accumulate laps on the track so that we could learn more about the new 296 GT3”.

Rigon: “The two days on a track where we will return for the championship in a couple of months were highly positive ahead of a season that will be challenging and exciting”.

Bertolini: “The tests at the Paul Ricard mark the restart of the European season. These days have been very useful, climbing back on board the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, with which I will again compete in the GT World Challenge in the Pro-Am class, and proceeding with development work on the 296 GT3, continuing to clock up highly valuable track sessions”.