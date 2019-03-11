Ferrari at 1000 Miles of Sebring with 5 cars

The FIA World Endurance Championship's Super Season 2018-19 returns to the track at Sebring, Florida, from 13 to 15 March. Five Ferraris are ready to race, three in the GTE-Am class and two in the GTE-Pro.

GTE-Pro. Ferrari has often been the car to beat at the historic Sebring circuit, one of the most demanding test benches for men and machines due to the nature of the track and the very rough asphalt even in the straights. After a problematic 6 Hours of Shanghai, afflicted by lousy weather, the 488 GTEs are looking to come back even without any changes to the punishing Balance of Performance (BoP) that hampered them in China. The Brazilian Daniel Serra will take the wheel of AF Corse no. 51 alongside James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi, while car no. 71, like in the last Le Mans 24 Hours, will be crewed by Spaniard Miguel Molina, together with Sam Bird and Davide Rigon.

GTE-Am. The Maranello-based company will be gunning for victory in the GTE-Am class with three entries. The tried and tested crew of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Giancarlo Fisichella, dominant in mid-race at Shanghai, will drive the Ferrari 488 GTE no. 54 of Spirit of Race. A new crew of Matteo Cressoni, Matt Griffin and Luis Perez Companc will take charge of Clearwater Racing’s car no. 61, while the trio behind the wheel of no. 70 of MR Racing, of Olivier Beretta, Eddie Cheever III and Motoaki Ishikawa, remains the same.

Programme. The qualifying sessions for the GTE class are scheduled for 9:30 pm on Thursday (02:30 am on Friday in Italy). The race will start at 4 pm on Friday and will end eight hours later.