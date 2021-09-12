Ferrari 488 GT Modificata Gather at Road America

Six Ferrari 488 GT Modificata gathered at the famed and historic Road America circuit as part of the final North American round of Ferrari Challenge action in the 2021 season. The gathering of the limited-edition car was the largest in North America and followed on from the car’s North American debut at the Watkins Glen circuit in May. Taking to the track throughout the weekend, the Modificata’s unique blend of power, downforce and stability makes for a potent combination on the famed 4-mile circuit as long fast corners blend into even longer, faster straightaways, and certainly gave their drivers an incredible and unparalleled experience on track.