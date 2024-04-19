Ferrari 296 LMGT3s in top positions at Imola free practice sessions

The Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola set the stage for the second round of the FIA World Endurance Championship 2024, featuring two free practice sessions. At the Italian circuit, hosting an FIA WEC race for the first time, the two Ferrari 296 LMGT3s demonstrated exceptional competitiveness, securing top positions in both practice sessions.

Free Practice 1. The first hour and a half, raced in sunny conditions with temperatures not above 17 degrees, saw the number 54 296 LMGT3 take third place, completing 42 laps with Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and official Prancing Horse driver Davide Rigon at the wheel, with a best time of 1'42"971. Two positions adrift was the number 55, which will see the other Maranello official driver, Alessio Rovera, take to the track this weekend, alongside Simon Mann and François Heriau. The car completed 38 laps with a best time of 1'43"088.

Free Practice 2. Also in the second session, Ferrari was in the spotlight with Alessio Rovera setting the second best time in the LMGT3 class with a 1'42"173 marker, in the last of the 36 laps completed by the number 55, which also featured Mann and Heriau. Slightly further back was the second number 54 Maranello car, which saw Flohr, Castellacci and Rigon taking turns at the wheel. The official Ferrari driver set the fifth best time of the session at 1'42"672 in the 31st of the 39 laps completed by the crew.

The programme. On Saturday 20 April, after the third one-hour free practice which gets underway at 11.10 a.m., there will be the timed practice session from 2.45pm, which will qualify the best ten cars for the Hyperpole scheduled at 3.05 p.m. The 6 Hours of Imola will kick off on Sunday 21 April at 1 p.m. (all times are local)