Ferrari 296 GT3 testing completed at Fiorano

The two days of testing of the Ferrari 296 GT3 at the Fiorano track have ended. The new Prancing Horse GT racing car has clocked up its first kilometres, providing helpful feedback to the technicians and engineers. The day’s programme ran smoothly, with runs of just a few laps alternating with longer sequences interspersed with the usual pit stop checks. Two-time world champion Alessandro Pier Guidi and Andrea Bertolini were again at the wheel for the day. Ferrari’s Chief Executive Officer, Benedetto Vigna, also attended the tests seeing the Ferrari 296 GT3 in action and chatting to the drivers and the team.

“I am delighted with how the two days of testing here at Fiorano went. The Ferrari 296 GT3 proved to be a delightful and precise car to drive,” said Alessandro Pier Guidi. “Obviously, at this stage the work focused on testing the systems and essential reliability, and we are pleased with the data we gathered.”

“I can’t hide the fact that it has been a very exciting couple of days because expectations are high for this car,” echoed Andrea Bertolini. “Right from the early stages of development, it is crucial to ensure that the car can meet both the needs of the pros and the gentleman drivers who will be competing in it.”