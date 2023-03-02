Ferrari 296 GT3 features in Europe with Emil Frey

For the 2023 season, the DTM and the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup will welcome the new 296 GT3s fielded by Emil Frey Racing. This season is the first for the Swiss team using Ferrari cars. The two Ferraris in blue livery and red detailing will appear in all eight events on the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters calendar and the five GTWCE Sprint Cup events.

DTM. Briton Jack Aitken will start the German series in the number 14 Ferrari, while Dutchman Thierry Vermeulen will drive the other 296 GT3 number 69 on his debut with the Swiss team, in the championship that features short races with no driver change.

GTWCE. The 296 GT3 number 14, crewed by Giacomo Altoè and the Finn Konsta Lappalainen, and the number 69 with the Spaniard Albert Costa and Vermeulen himself, will be in the spotlight in the European series that starts at Brands Hatch on 13-14 May. Subsequent races will take place at Misano, Hockenheim, Valencia and Zandvoort, where the final round will run on 14-15 October.