25 marzo 2016

Le Castellet, 24 March 2016 - Andrea Bertolini had a 2015 to remember, with his victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and success in the GTE-Am class at the World Endurance Championship with SMP Racing. His 2016 kicked off with the IMSA championship, where he competed in the 24 Hours of Daytona again with SMP Racing and the 12 Hours of Sebring with Scuderia Corsa. Later in the year he will take part in the Petit Le Mans in the US. However, the Italian driver will also compete in Europe. Encore. Indeed, Andrea will race in the European Le Mans Series with Jim McWhirter's JMW Motorsport team, targeting a title he previously won in 2014. The driver got to know his new team in testing at Le Castellet, where he shared the cockpit of the 458 Italia GTE with Britons Rory Butcher and Robert Smith. The season will start at Silverstone on 16 April and will conclude with the sixth round at Estoril on 23 October. The other Ferraris. Four other Ferraris will be competing in the 2016 European Le Mans Series representing three different teams. The 458 Italia no. 60 will again sport the colours of Formula Racing, the reigning champions who will be on track at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Car no. 56 will race under the banner of AT Racing, while cars no. 51 and 55 will battle on behalf of AF Corse.