Eight Ferrari 296 GT3s on the track for the Road To Le Mans

On the 13.6-kilometre Circuit de la Sarthe – as part of the week of the 92rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans – 58 cars will line up to tackle the Road to Le Mans, with a total of 116 drivers from 23 nations representing 35 teams. In addition to the 39 entries for the regular season Michelin Le Mans Cup, a further 19 cars will join the French event to face the two one-hour races on 13 and 15 June, just hours before the start of the FIA WEC’s most prestigious and historic endurance race.

In the GT3 class eight Ferraris will take the start, led by the current leaders in the Michelin Le Mans Cup standings, Matthew Kurzejewski and Alessandro Balzan, who aboard the number 51 AF Corse 296 GT3 have bagged 51 points out of the 52 up for grabs in the two opening rounds in Spain and France. Behind them, 18 points adrift, is another Ferrari-branded team, Kessel Racing, set to field Fran Rueda and Andrew Gilbert in the number 74, trailing the leaders in the drivers’ standings by 33 points, while in the number 12, currently fourth in the rankings, are David Fumanelli and Frederic Jousset. The Swiss team is adding a third crew for the French event, made up of Orey Fidani and Lars Kern.

AF Corse line up four crews at the start of the Le Mans event,who in addition to the leaders in the standings, will field the number 88, courtesy of Custodio Toledo and Riccardo Agostini, currently fifth in the overall standings, as well as adding the number 80 with Italian drivers Gino Forgione and Michele Rugolo, and the number 82 with French drivers Charles-Henri Samani and Emmanuel Collard.

Completing the roster of Maranello cars will be the number 23 of Biogas Motorsport with Spanish drivers Josep Moyola Comadira and Marc Carol Ybarra.