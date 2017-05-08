08 maggio 2017

Maranello, 8 May 2017 - The 46th Rechbergrennen, first race of the European Hillclimb Championship, saw an outstanding performance by Ferrari customer team driver Lucio Peruggini who won his class at the wheel of the 458 Italia GTE managed by the AB Motorsport team. GT. Lucio Peruggini, winner of the 2016 CIVM (the Italian Hillclimb Championship) dominated his class by a stupendous margin. In hillclimb racing, where victory is often separated by a matter of hundredtshs of a second, Peruggini won by almost 20 seconds over the Porsche of Erich "Tessitore" Weber. Reinhold Taus (Subaru) was in third almost 24 seconds behind the Italian driver. Reinhard Labner, in a Ferrari 250 GT, was sixth in his category and won the A6 class. Next event. The overall win went to Christian Merli on the Osella. Next event is the Subida Internacional al Fito, in Spain, scheduled for 12-13 May.