Comeback for Albon at Monza

After Liam Lawson's historic win and Alex Albon's fourth place in Race-1 of the opening round of the DTM at Monza, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 again played a prominent role in Race-2. Lawson's Red Bull AF Corse no. 31 put in a strong performance in qualifying and mounted a comeback during the second race. Albon's Alpha Tauri AF Corse claimed seventh position.



In Sunday morning's qualifying, Lawson was second-fastest in his Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, missing out on pole by a few hundredths of a second. Early in the race, the Ferrari no. 30 was still in the running for the podium but spun and fell to the back of the field after a contact with an opponent. However, Lawson didn't give up, embarking on a tenacious comeback that led him to a fourteenth place finish. Albon also performed well in Race-2, climbing from twelfth on the grid in the Alpha Tauri AF Corse Ferrari to seventh place, in among the points.



At the end of round one of the DTM season, Lawson sits second in the drivers' standings on 27 points, while Albon is fifth with 18 points. Red Bull AF Corse is third on 27 points in the team ranking, while Alphatauri AF Corse lies in sixth with 18 points.



The next round of the DTM will take place on the German circuit of Lausitzring from 23 to 25 July.



