Drivers' comments in LMGTE Pro class

At the end of the 6 Hours of COTA, the Ferrari drivers in the LMGTE Pro class expressed satisfaction and a few regrets over the results. On the one hand, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado were happy with third place, while on the other Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina were disappointed at missing out on the podium.

"In the end, we got the best possible result,” said Pier Guidi. "I think we couldn't have done more than that today. So, all in all, I’m happy even though there’s a bit of regret because, after yesterday's qualifying, we honestly thought we were competitive enough to win. However, a change in temperatures from the past few days affected the car's balance which, in the end, had a major impact on the overall race performance. Unfortunately, it's impossible to predict everything, so conquering the podium is still positive. We will try to do better at Sebring, where important championship points are up for grabs".

James Calado, the winner of a spectacular duel with Alexander Lynn that earned third place, thought similarly. "I am happy with this podium" - commented the British driver - "even though we wanted to win. We had a very tough battle with the Aston Martin, but we received our reward in the end. The car wasn't perfect to drive, and we struggled with the balance, but we can't complain too much because we achieved the best possible result today".

The drivers of car no. 71, fifth at the finish line, felt differently. "The race never seemed to end" - said Davide Rigon - "but we aren't entirely satisfied with fifth place. In the early stages of the race, I managed the tyres for our stint. Then a misunderstanding with an Am car when lapping caused me to take off on the kerb and land very violently. We were lucky not to retire and to have a sturdy car. However, from then on, we started to lose pace and suffer a little bit from tyre degradation, especially during lapping, when there is less aerodynamic load. Finishing the race is this weekend's only consolation. We will analyse the data and try to prepare for Sebring as well as possible".

Miguel Molina made similar comments: "It was a tough race, and we lacked race pace, even though we fought hard. I believe that this race will make us stronger in the next one, the 1000 Miles of Sebring, which is really difficult partly because of a very demanding circuit".