DragonSpeed chooses 296 GT3 for IMSA

DragonSpeed has announced its full-time entry into the prestigious GTD Pro class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar 2025 Championship. The team will compete in a Ferrari 296 GT3, marking a new chapter in its historic motorsport journey after its successes in LMP2.

DragonSpeed's campaign will feature Albert Costa, who starred in all races last season with Ferrari, underlining the team's commitment to success in the transition to GTD Pro. The full driver line-up and team livery for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, IMSA's flagship event, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Elton Julian, Team Principal of DragonSpeed, said, ‘After achieving almost everything possible in global LMP2, I am proud to take the team to the top class of American GT racing. Hiring a talent like Albert as a full-time driver is a sign of our intentions for 2025. There are still many details to unveil, but I am very pleased with the package we are putting together and expect to be in contention from the start of the season at Daytona.