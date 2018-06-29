29 giugno 2018

Maranello, 29 June 2018 - The German DMV GTC championship is paying a visit to Monza for the fifth round of the season. Ferrari cars don’t usually compete in this GT series, but given the Italian venue this time there will be one on track. StileF Squadra Corse. The 458 Italia GT3 of StileF Squadra Corse will be driven by the Russian Pavel Strukov, who was seventh fastest in the first qualifying session. Programme. The programme includes qualifying at 9am and Race-1 at 12pm on Saturday. Race-2 follows at 3:10 pm.