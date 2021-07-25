Comments after DTM Race-2 at Lausitzring

Liam Lawson secured another podium finish at the end of Race-2 of the DTM weekend at the Lausitzring after nearly sealing a victory. In any case, the Red Bull AF Corse driver cut the gap to championship leader van der Linde to four points. For Alex Albon, on the other hand, it was a difficult day in which the 15hp Balance of Performance differential with his rivals impeded the AlphaTauri AF Corse driver from making a comeback after a challenging qualifying session. These are the two drivers’ comments.

Liam Lawson: “It was very good for points, but we are just missing the little bit of extra speed we need to win. I thought for a moment we could when we got the lead at the start, but unfortunately, I stalled in the pitlane. So, sorry to the team for that, because that was my mistake. After the problem in the straight, van der Linde’s car was faster, and so I tried to protect my position. Fortunately, I succeeded. The last few laps with him were really tiring. This was also because my right rear was finished, and I had less speed going through and exiting the corners. The extra weight meant I didn’t have much stability, but that’s quite normal, as is suffering from increased tyre wear”.



Alex Albon: “It was a bad race. We had a stall in the pitstop, and unfortunately, we had no pace in the pace in the straights. This isn’t a big deal when you’re leading, but it becomes one when you have to overtake or defend. It was a tough race”.

