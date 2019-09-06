Club Competizioni GT leaves Vallelunga

Vallelunga 06 settembre 2019

Club Competizioni GT enjoyed its second and final day at the Piero Taruffi Circuit in Vallelunga on Friday. Many cars took part in the test sessions, which, like yesterday, also benefited from some excellent weather. Among the various 488 GT3s and 458 Italias in GT and GT3 configurations, and F430s in GT3 and GT2 configurations, attention was focused on the 348 GTC/LM, one of only two examples built in 1994 to compete in the BPR championship. Prepared by Michelotto, this car was developed from the 348 GT Competizione and equipped with the suspension and brakes of the F40 LM, Lexan glass and single-nut rims, the latter significantly lighter and larger than the originals. The car competed in many endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1994, entered by Ferrari Club España and driven by the trio of De Orleans, Saldana, and Vilarino, who finished fourth in their class. The two-day event at Vallelunga successfully concluded the fourth stage of the new Prancing Horse activity that brings some of the most beautiful GT racing cars of the last 30 years back to the track. The next Club Competizioni GT customer event is at Mugello, during the Finali Mondiali.