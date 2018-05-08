08 maggio 2018

Maranello, 7 May 2018 - The opening of the 2018 Campionato Italiano Velocità Montagna (CIVM, Italian Hillclimb Championship) delivered some great results for Ferrari teams at the Alpe Nevegal. Another perfect performance by Lucio Peruggini saw the reigning champion remain in command for the entire race with the 458 Italia GT3 of AB Motorsport. Joy. "I am satisfied with this win because the Nevegal proved to be another difficult climb to handle,” said Peruggini. “Nevertheless, we managed to do our best. I am very pleased to have started the new season like this". Luca Gaetani came second, with the young driver pulling off a remarkable first run but making a mistake on the second. At the start of Race-2, Gaetani's Ferrari stalled, slowing down his performance to leave him in fourth place and second in the overall standings. GT Cup. Ferrari also triumphed in the GT Cup class, in which Roberto Ragazzi excelled with the 458 EVO Challenge of the Superchallenge team. The Italian also finished in fifth place in the GT class.