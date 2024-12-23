Cetilar renews hunt for 24 Hours of Daytona

The Cetilar Racing team will be on the starting grid of the Daytona 24 Hours, the opening race of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season scheduled for 25 and 26 January, with an all-new crew but one with high ambitions.

For the third year in a row, the all-Italian team will take to the track on the Florida tri-oval in the number 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 managed by AF Corse and will do so with a half-new crew.

Taking turns in the Maranello car, in what will be the Cetilar Racing team's fifth participation in the great American classic, will be two absolute rookies, Nicola Lacorte and Lorenzo Patrese, who will take turns with the expert Roberto Lacorte and the winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024, Antonio Fuoco.

For the first time, Roberto and Nicola Lacorte (father and son) will take over in the same car, with the former making his debut in a GT race. Patrese, 19, son of the former F1 driver, has three seasons in the GT World Challenge Europe behind him.

Roberto Lacorte's best finish in the 24 Hours of Daytona was sixth in class in 2021, while 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Antonio Fuoco is motivated to chase down a success he has been chasing since 2022.

The 24 Hours of Daytona 2025 will take place on the last weekend of January and will be preceded by the traditional Roar Before the Rolex 24.