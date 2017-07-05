05 luglio 2017

Maranello, 5 July 2017 - Two Ferrari 488 GT3s will compete over the weekend in the British GT championship race at Spa-Francorchamps, in Belgium. Perennials. As usual Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin will take to the track in car no. 21 of Spirit of Race. The British and Irish drivers are due to return to the Ardennes track at the end of July when, together with Aaron Scott and Roberto Ragazzi, they will battle it out in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Guest star. This is why the 488 GT3 race of Kessel Racing crewed by Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam will be at Spa-Francorchamps over the weekend. The Thai and Dutch drivers plan to use the British GT as practice run for the 24 Hours, one of the toughest races in the world. Programme. Track activities will kick off on Friday, while the two races are scheduled for Saturday. Race-1 will start at 9.20 am while Race-2 is scheduled for 1 pm.