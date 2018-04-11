11 aprile 2018

Maranello, 11 April 2018 - Two Ferrari cars will be on track at Rockingham on Saturday 14 April for the opening of the 2018 edition of the Britcar Championship. The series, divided into Endurance and Sprint rankings, takes place on some of the most beautiful circuits in the UK. Champion. The two Ferraris will both be competing in Class 1 of the Sprint series, racing in the colours of FF Corse. Endurance series reigning champion Ross Wylie and the experienced David Mason will be at the wheel of a 458 Italia GT3, while John Seale will drive solo in a Ferrari 488 GT3. History. Ferrari boasts over 20 victories at Rockingham. The first dates back to the 2002 season with the 360 Modena GT of Veloqx Motorsport crewed by Calum Lockie and Jamie Davis. The latest was in the 2016 British GT Cup with Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz at the wheel of a 458 Challenge EVO of Horsepower/SB Engineering.