07 settembre 2017

Donington Park, 7 September 2017 - Ferrari came away from the Donington Park round of the Britcar championship with four wins. The Prancing Horse came first in two categories and took two podiums in a third. Race-1. In the first race, lasting 50 minutes, Bonamy Grimes and Charlie Hollings drove the 458 Challenge EVO of FF Corse to victory over a large group of rivals in the E2 class. The pair finished third overall in a race won by Mosler of Cintrano-Morcillo. David Mason and Calum Lockie also triumphed with the 458 Italia GT3 of FF Corse, while Witt Gamski and Ross Wylie came second in the E1 class with the 458 Italia GTE of MJC. Race 2. As usual Race-2 was divided into a sprint, finish after 50 minutes, and an endurance race that continued for another hour. Mason-Lockie prevailed again in the sprint while Cintrano-Morcillo won in the E1 class of the endurance race ahead of Gamski-Wylie. The E2 class again went to Bonamy Grimes and Charlie Hollings. The next round is on 21 October at Oulton Park.