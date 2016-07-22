22 luglio 2016

North Yorkshire, 22 July 2016 – The new Britcar Endurance Championship racers will gather this weekend at Croft for Round 5 of the championship. Various cars have been entered including a Ferrari. Class 1. The car is a Ferrari 458 Italia entered by FF Corse team that will be also racing at Silverstone in the International GT Open series. Driving the car will be Calum Lockie and David Mason, competing in Class 1. Schedule. There will be two races: the first will start on Sunday at 1.50 pm (14.50 CET) and will last 50 minutes; the second one, also 50-minute long, is scheduled for 5.25 pm (18.25 CET). Ferrari has won more than ten times at Croft. The first Ferrari driver winning there was Peter Sutcliffe on a 250 GTO in 1965; the latest win came in 2010 when Witt Gamski and Keith Robinson won a Britcar race on an MJC F430 GTC.