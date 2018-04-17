17 aprile 2018

Maranello, 17 April 2018 - The Blancpain GT Asia 2018 championship opened with two podiums for Ferrari teams at Sepang. Both went to the 488 GT3 of HubAuto Corsa, crewed by Leo Hongli Ye and Nick Foster, who shined in the Silver Cup. Race-1. The first of the two races saw the Ferrari cars up among the leaders. On lap two, HubAuto Corsa's second Ferrari, driven by Morris Chen and Tim Slade, was forced to retire. However, its sister car battled to the very last, finishing third in the Silver Cup and fourth overall, one and a half seconds off third. Victory went to the Mercedes of GruppeM Racing Team crewed by Nico Bastian and Patric Niederhauser. Hiroaki Nagai and Daisuke Ito took fourth in the Pro-Am class with the 488 GT3 of ARN Racing. Race-2. Hongli Ye and Foster were even more competitive in the second race. The drivers of car no. 27 pulled off an almost perfect race, finishing on the tail of Martin Rump and Frankie Cheng, winners in the Audi of Absolut Racing. ARN Racing finished sixth in the Pro-Am class, won by the other GruppeM Racing Team car, with Raffaele Marciello and Brice Bosi. The second HubAuto Corsa car, with Chen and Slade, finished ninth in its class. The next round is scheduled for 12 and 13 May in Chang (Buriram), Thailand.