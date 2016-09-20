20 settembre 2016

Nürburg, 20 September 2016 - The outcome of the 2016 Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in all three classes was only decided on the final lap of the final race at the Nürburgring on Sunday but it was a very positive day for Ferrari Customers team. Pro-Am Cup. In the Pro-Am Cup class the leaders in the standings went through some difficult moments as the #11 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 drivers Michal Broniszewski, Alessandro Bonacini and Andrea Rizzoli looked set to claim the Pro-Am Cup race, up until a Full Course Yellow-period at the end of the second hour played into the hands of their sole rivals, #74 ISR Audi drivers Giauque, Hassid and Perera. Rizzoli was quick to catch and pass the Audi however, keeping the Pro-Am Cups (both Teams’ and Drivers’) inside the Kessel Racing camp. Winning at the Nürburgring proved to be impossible though, because the #66 Black Pearl Racing Ferrari of Daniel Keilwitz and Alexander Matschull proved to be unbeatable. Matschull brought the immense challenge of doing a double stint to a good end and even claimed fifth overall in the end. Am Cup. In the Am Cup Liam Talbot, Marco Zanuttini and Vadim Gitlin had enough with the points from seventh to claim the Am Cup, but with the trio of Akka ASP drivers Beaubelique, Ricci and Vannelet dominating the race in the category they could not afford to make any mistakes. And while the French Mercedes-trio drove to a much deserved win – continuing their streak of podium finishes – the Kessel Racing drivers kept their head cool and crossed the line in sixth. After winning the category in the Le Castellet race and the Total 24 Hours of Spa, it was an excellent way to finish an excellent season. The overall race was won by Rolf Iniechen, Christian Engelhart and Mirko Bortolotti in the GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini while the title went to Garage 59 McLaren’s Come Ledogar, Shane Van Gisbergen and Rob Bell.