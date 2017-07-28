28 luglio 2017

Francorchamps, 28 July 2017 - The 488 GT3 of Kaspersky Motorsport will start from pole in the 24 Hours of Spa, which kicks off on Saturday at 4:30 pm. James Calado, in 2:17:390 was just a twentieth of a second faster than Lamborghini no. 63 of Bortolotti-Engelhart-Caldarelli and the Audi of De Philippi-Mies-Vervisch. The second Ferrari in the Super Pole, AFC Corse no. 50, crewed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Pasin Lathouras and Michele Rugolo, will set off from fifteenth. The third 488 GT3, no. 72 of SMP Racing driven by Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina and Victor Shaytar, will be way back in 28th due to problems on Thursday, which were resolved in the Super Pole. Pro-Am Cup. In the Pro-Am Cup, the 488 GT3 of Spirit Of Race with Niek Hommerson, Louis Machiels, Rory Butcher and Andrea Bertolini will start from third position. Rinaldi Racing no. 333, in the hands of Alexander Mattschull, Rinat Salikhov, Matteo Malucelli and Norbert Siedler will be sixth in front of Spirit Of Race no. 961, crewed by Alex Demirdjian, Nicolas Minassian, Davide Rizzo and Toni Vilander. Cameron-Griffin-Scott-Ragazzi begin the day in tenth in Spirit Of Race no. 52, while no. 11 of Kessel Racing will set off in fifteenth with Michael Broniszewski, Andrea Rizzoli, Matteo Cressoni and Giacomo Piccini. AF Corse no. 51, with Motoaki Ishikawa, Olivier Beretta, Lorenzo Bontempelli and Francesco Castellacci are back in sixteenth. Am Cup. In the Am Cup, pole position went to the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing driven by Jacques Duyver, Marco Zanuttini, David Perel and Niki Cadei, ahead of the Lamborghini of Delbs-Vannelet-Sturberg-Zarnella for HB Racing and the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing, with Pierre Ehret, Patrick Van Glabecke, Gabriele Lancieri and Rino Mastronardi.