08 settembre 2017

Phillip Island, 8 Sept 2017 - The fourth round of the Australian GT Trophy championship this weekend will see four Ferraris, with three different models, entered in the two different categories. Modern Class. Ferrari team drivers are doing particularly well in the Modern Class category, which is led the F430 Mark Griffith of Griffith Corporation, who won both races at Queensland Raceway. Scott Hookey is in second with the 458 Challenge EVO of Fiorano Motorsport, runner-up in Queensland. The other Ferrari team, Aranik Racing, occupies third place in the standings with Jamie Arratoon and John Nikolowski in the 458 Challenge EVO. Overall standings. There is another Ferrari in the overall standings, the 458 Italia GT3 of Mack Bros Roofing Products, which will be crewed by Wayne Mack. As always two races will be held over the weekend, which will be streamed live on the championship website.