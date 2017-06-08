08 giugno 2017

Benalia, 9 June 2017 - The Australian GT Trophy Series presented by Pirelli heads to Winton Motor Raceway this weekend for Round 2 of the 2017 season. Boasting an eclectic mix of the world's most exotic automotive manufacturers, the 18-car field features strong entries from very important brands including Ferrari. Ferrari. Leading the Ferrari battle will be Wayne Mack aboard the Mack Brothers Roofing Products Ferrari F430 GT3. Set to make his debut in the category, Australian GT Championship regular Mark Griffith will provide reinforcements for the Italian marque, driving a 458 Challenge EVO car. Program. The Australian GT Trophy Series presented by Pirelli will be on track on Friday for opening practice. A further practice and qualifying session then follow on Saturday ahead of two 50-minute races on Sunday. All Sunday's action will be streamed live via the Shannons Nationals and Australian GT website.