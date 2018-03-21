21 marzo 2018

Melbourne, 21 march 2018 - The Australian GT season will kick off with a 30-car field representing eleven of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers at Albert Park on Thursday. The field features a diverse blend of exotic GT3 machinery and Ferrari is well represented with two cars and a well-known driver. Maranello Motorsport. There will be a Ferrari 488 GT3 on track: the car is entered by Maranello Motorsport and will be in the hands of local hero Peter Edwards and of the ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver, and three-time grand prix winner, Giancarlo Fisichella who was able to win at Albert Park in the top class of motorsport. Trophy class. There will be another Ferrari on track. Wayne Mack, one of the key players in the class in 2017, will be driving the 458 Challenge EVO car entered by Mack Bros Roofing Products team. Schedule. Four sprint races across the weekend will provide fans with thrilling lights to flag racing on every day of the event, with Thursday also boasting two qualifying sessions. Action gets underway on Thursday with two qualifying sessions and the opening race of the weekend, followed by one race each of the remaining three days of the program.