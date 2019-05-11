All red front row at Monza

With Ferrari on home soil, two 488 GT3s will occupy the front row on the Monza track: pole position was indeed clinched by current champions Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini, while the red of Fabien Lavergne and Mikkel Mac will start out alongside them, just 3 milliseconds adrift.

Three thousandths and five tenths of a second. The fifteen-minute session saw the two Ferraris looking at ease in the temple of speed. Kessel Racing’s car, with Sergio Pianezzola behind the wheel, notched up the best time in qualifying at 1:49.109, a hair’s breadth ahead of Fabien Lavergne in the Ferrari of Luzich Racing. Likewise, on this occasion, the National Autodrome thrilled the crowd with very tight gaps between the protagonists, with the first three separated by 42 milliseconds and the first five drivers separated by just under six tenths of a second. In fifth place we find the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race, qualified by Christoph Ulrich, while the second Kessel Racing team car, with John Hartshorne behind the wheel, finished in tenth.

Race. After such a tight session, it’s reasonable to expect a great show in the race itself which gets underway this afternoon at 16:00 and is set to end two hours later.