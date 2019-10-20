All-Ferrari podium in Pro-Am at Monza

The 2019 Italian GT Sprint Championship season has concluded with an all-Ferrari Pro-Am podium.

Safety Car in the limelight. At the end of a race full of twists and turns, the final spoils went to the AF Corse crew in Pro-Am class with Sean Hudspeth and Antonio Fuoco crowned new Italian champions, third overall in the 488 GT3. The race produced quite a show, especially in the latter half of the competition when the Safety Car came out to oversee the removal of a stationary car on the edge of the track. In this final phase, with barely ten minutes still to go before the chequered flag, the track experienced a heavy downpour. Some drivers, among them Antonio Fuoco, took the risk of changing tyres, going from slicks to rain.

Down to the wire. At the restart, the rain showed little signs of abating, thus allowing the crews who had opted for the wets to begin to make rapid headway. Even with slicks, Daniele Di Amato was showing fine racing prowess, picking off positions and even managing to get past Simon Mann in the dying moments, who, along with Matteo Cressoni, had taken the Pro-Am victory in Race-1.

Over the line. The chequered flag dictated a final Ferrari podium lock-out in the class with Fuoco-Hudspeth ahead of Di Amato-Vezzoni and Mann-Cressoni. Fifth place in the Pro class and seventh overall, went to the Easy Race 488 GT3 handled by Veglia-Crestani. In the GT Light class, there was a further success for the Sernagiotto-Lippi pairing in the 458 Italia GT3.