AF Corse appeal upheld: Ferrari victory confirmed at the 4 Hours of Shanghai

Ferrari receive with satisfaction the news of the successful appeal which was presented by AF Corse after the disqualification of car #51 following the 4 Hours of Shanghai last 10

November, round three of the FIA World Endurance Championship, won by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado.

Post-race scrutineering led to a subsequent disqualification when the front left side of the vehicle failed to meet minimum height requirements. The problem – according to AF Corse – was due to damage sustained after contact with car #62 on lap 101.

In its ruling, the FIA International Court of Appeal acknowledged the absence of willingness or negligence on the part of the team, both with regard to the car’s preparation and set-up, deeming that the non-compliance at the end of the race had been the result of an on-track contact.

The decision sees Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and AF Corse more determined than ever to tackle the forthcoming round of the FIA WEC, at the COTA, to be held from 22

to 23

February.