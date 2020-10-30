The stage is set for the final act of the 2020 International GT Open season at the Barcelona circuit with the crew of AF Corse – APM Monaco still in contention for the title.

Pro. Louis Prette and Vincent Abril, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, will need to claw back eight points from Miguel Ramos and Henrique Chaves, who currently top the general standings. The two Ferrari drivers will discard their 'zero points' as the worst result and therefore cannot afford a bad result, unlike the Ramos-Chaves pairing, who could write off eight points as their lowest result. Furthermore, the duo boasts two more victories than the leaders (four compared to two), which could prove decisive in the event of an ex-aequo result in the final points ranking. The chase for the Team title will be more challenging, even though AF Corse - APM Monaco team is not yet mathematically out of the running.

Pro-Am. Ferrari's representation in the class will be the AF Corse APM Monaco entry driven by Angelo Negro and Stéphane Ortelli, which looks likely to play a supporting role to its sister car in the bid for the overall title. The duo turned out a fine showing in Race 1 at Spa-Francorchamps, where Ortelli put on a fine performance in the opening half of the race.

Schedule. The first of the weekend’s two seventy-minute races gets underway on Saturday at 14.30 local time, while the second, scheduled for Sunday, will get the green light at 14.20.

