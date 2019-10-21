The second season of Club Competizioni GT offers an even broader calendar of events than the previous 2019 one, with new circuits which stand out for their spectacularity and history. In parallel to the programme which the Maranello-based manufacturer has created to bring together the most exquisite Ferrari cars from the past thirty years, will be race tracks especially chosen for Club members, this time set to visit four countries including twin stages in the United States.

Road Atlanta, home of the Petit Le Mans, will host the inaugural event of the new season from 8-9 March where Ferrari drivers will have the opportunity to tackle the four-kilometre plus Braselton track in Georgia. A little over a month later, on 26-27 April, it will be off to the temple of speed itself at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. From the legendary Italian circuit in Brianzolo the Club cars will once again travel stateside, this time to Laguna Seca, exactly one month’s after from the previous Italian event.

Once the date with the fearsome “Corkscrew” has been overcome, it will be on to the next appointment at the spectacular Suzuka circuit in Japan, with twin dates scheduled for 24-25 August. Before the stage at the Finali Mondiali - whose destination will be revealed at this coming weekend’s event in Mugello - the Club will return to Europe to the technological Paul Ricard circuit in France from 23-24 September.Additional stages for the second act of Club Competizioni GT