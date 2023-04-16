Ferrari 488 GTE ahead at Portimão after an hour

Round two of the FIA World Endurance Championship, held at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, saw a Ferrari 488 GTE ahead in the 6 Hours of Portimão one hour into the race. AF Corse’s number 21 topped the LMGTE Am class for professional and gentlemen drivers, in which the Richard Mille AF Corse team also made an excellent start.

Sixty minutes after the green flag, the 488 GTE driven by Diego Alessi was ahead. The red-liveried car led from the first lap after setting off from third. At the one-hour mark, the Richard Mille AF Corse team was in third place. Luís Pérez Companc, who started the race, handed over to Lilou Wadoux at the first pit stop, allowing the Ferrari official driver to begin her own race for the crew that qualified sixth.



Respectively, the AF Corse 488 GTE number 54 lay sixth, with Thomas Flohr in the cockpit for the opening stint before handing over to Francesco Castellacci, and Kessel Racing’s number 57 was eleventh with Takeshi Kimura, penalised with a Drive Through for Pit Lane Infringement.

