Seventh place on the grid for Vista AF Corse’s number 54 Ferrari 296 LMGT3

The third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Spa got into full swing with the qualifying session which saw the number 54 and 55 Vista AF Corse Ferrari 296 LMGT3s secure seventh and fourteenth position, respectively. The Hyperpole, accessed by the ten best cars in the first qualifying session, was marred by a red flag at the start of the session due to an accident at Eau Rouge. After some 25 minutes, with the asphalt temperature standing at 30°C and the atmosphere stable at 20°C, on-track activities resumed, with Thomas Flohr, in the crew alongside Francesco Castellacci and Prancing Horse official Davide Rigon, stopped the clock on 2:21.583, earning seventh on the grid.

In contrast, the number 55 car, driven by François Heriau, alongside teammates Simon Mann and Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera, posted a time of 2:23.091, earning a starting position of fourteenth place. The focus now shifts to the upcoming race, the 6 Hours of Spa, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, May 11th, at 1 p.m. (local time).