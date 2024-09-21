296 GT3 in action at Monza for the GT WC Europe

On the 5.793 kilometres of the Autodromo Internazionale di Monza, Ferrari cars were involved today in two practice sessions, with the 296 GT3s taking centre stage in the run up to the 3 Hours of Monza, the fourth and penultimate round of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup.

Free practice 1. In the morning session, lasting two hours on a dry track, the 296 GT3 number 51 and 71 entered by AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors recorded the 11th and 16th fastest times respectively, with the crews formed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Alessio Rovera and Vincent Abril, and Yifei Ye, Thomas Neubauer and David Vidales. The best times recorded were 1'45"416 (just 0"233 behind the number 32 BMW, leader of the session) and 1'45"695, set by Pier Guidi and Vidales.

The fastest Ferrari was the number 333 of Rinaldi Racing (with Felipe Fernandez Laser posting a time of 1'45"367), finishing fifth in the Bronze class and 11th overall.

In the same class, reserved for professional and gentleman drivers, the number 52 of AF Corse, driven by Andrea Bertolini (who set a best lap of 1'45"462), Louis and Jef Machiels, finished seventh. Meanwhile, the 296 GT3 number 8 and 74 of Kessel Racing finished ninth and 14th, with Sky Tempesta Racing’s number 93 closing in 11th.

Pre-qualifying. In the afternoon session, under similar weather conditions to the morning, with air and track temperatures of 23°C and 37°C respectively, the number 71 296 GT3 set the second fastest time in the Pro class (eighth overall) with a lap time of 1'45"656, driven by Vidales. The Ferrari number 51, with a best lap of 1'45"853 by Pier Guidi, finished tenth (19th overall).

In the Bronze class, the Ferrari number 52 of AF Corse, clocking a time of 1'45"594 with Andrea Bertolini at the steering wheel, ranked third (fourth overall), making it the fastest Prancing Horse car of the session.

The number 93 and number 8 296 GT3s finished fourth and fifth (sixth and 15th overall), with Rinaldi Racing’s Ferrari and Kessel Racing’s number 74 closing in eighth and 14th.

The programme. The 3 Hours of Monza will get underway on Sunday, 22 September at 3.30 p.m. (local time).