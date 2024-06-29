Ferrari leads at Spa after two hours

In an extraordinary setting with tens of thousands of fans watching the race from the grandstands of the historic Belgian circuit, the Centenary 24 Hours of Spa kicked off at 4.30 p.m. in dry conditions. The air temperature was 25°C, and a temperature on the asphalt of 38.5°C, a situation which is expected to evolve over the course of the evening and into the night when rain is expected in Belgium.

Two hours into the second round of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup, the Ferrari 296 GT3s of AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors are positioned first and seventh respectively. Alessio Rovera took on the first stint, subsequently handing over the wheel of car number 51 to Davide Rigon and Alessandro Pier Guidi. Vincent Abril began the race aboard the Ferrari sister car – these drivers having qualified the 296 GT3s in third and sixth positions – before passing the baton to Thomas Neubauer and David Vidales.

In the Bronze class, after 120 minutes on the clock, the number 93 Ferrari of Sky Tempesta Racing, shared by Prancing Horse official driver Lilou Wadoux with Christopher Froggatt, Jonathan Hui, and Eddie Cheever, holds third place, ahead of the 296 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing. The number 8 Ferrari of Kessel Racing and the 52 of AF Corse are in 14th and 15th positions, respectively, with the other Kessel Racing car, number 74, in 19th place.