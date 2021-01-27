The 2020 488 GT3 Evo scored a thrilling victory in the toughest of the GT3 competitions, the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. It did so thanks to Alessandro Pier Guidi and AF Corse, this season flanked by James Calado and Nicklas Nielsen, who were not there for the last round. Alongside Côme Ledogar and Tom Blomqvist, Pier Guidi took the victory and the title in the Pro class, a first for Ferrari.

Changing just two tyres during the final stop, the Italian returned to the track ahead of his Porsche championship rival and was first under the chequered flag. In Pro-Am, Sky Tempesta Racing took the overall and Sprint Cup titles with Chris Froggatt and Eddie Cheever. The pair enjoyed an extraordinary year embellished by a podium at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps with Giancarlo Fisichella and Jonathan Hui alongside the newly crowned champions. Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels were second in the Sprint Cup in 2020 on the back of three wins.