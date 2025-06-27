Sharp lines and strategically positioned air intakes optimise airflow and high-speed stability. The sleek front end, sculpted sides and rear diffuser all contribute to a bold look that still evokes the 296 GTB from which it originates.
Every detail is designed to boost performance on the track and meet the demands of a highly sophisticated aerodynamic system – the product of Ferrari’s extensive experience in endurance racing and beyond.
The Ferrari 296 GT3 Biposto’s engine is a 2992 cm³ turbocharged V6, designed to deliver extraordinary performance.
Developed with cutting-edge technology, this engine delivers high power and strong torque, ensuring lightning-fast acceleration and an impressive top speed. Advanced electronic management and an optimised cooling system ensure efficiency and reliability even under the most extreme conditions.
The six-speed sequential gearbox paired with the engine enables quick and precise gear changes – enhancing the sporty driving experience.