Ricardo Tormo circuit

Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit, inaugurated in 1999, is a new generation track with a wide escape route and little scope for overtaking. Set in a sort of natural amphitheatre, Valencia allows the public to follow the cars around most of the circuit, courtesy of the long grandstands that can accommodate over 150,000 spectators. The track offers four different combinations although the main races take place on the 4 km track, with its five right and eight left turns and 876 m straight. Valencia, similar in some respects to Oschersleben, has a narrow roadway with few passing points.

