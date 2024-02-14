Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search

    Welcome, driver.

    Develop your sports driving and learn to make full use of a Ferrari’s potential on the track.

    The call of the track

    The Sport, Evoluzione+ and Race courses are designed to bring out your potential. Each of these courses prepares you for the next, and ultimately to race in the Ferrari Challenge, the Prancing Horse’s single-make world series dedicated to Ferrari clients. You’ll be supervised like a Formula 1 sportsperson, with professional instructors, mental coaches and official nutritionists from Scuderia Ferrari.

    Ferrari Driving Courses

    Relive the history

    Take a legend onto the track and race back in time, rediscovering the thrill of a manual gearbox.

    The Corso Ferrari Classiche is organised to allow you to get the most out of a historic Ferrari on the track and rediscover traditional sports driving techniques.

    Ferrari Driving Courses

    Follow the track

    Corso Pilota courses are also available at international circuits: wherever there’s a track, there’s a future driver. To bring sessions to your region, get in touch with your dealer.
    Ferrari Driving Courses
    Put yourself to the test on the asphalt of the Circuit of the Americas, Daytona International Speedway or Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Complete the Sport, Evoluzione+ and Race courses and take part in the Ferrari Challenge.
    Discover the US courses
    Ferrari Corso Pilota
    Corso Pilota courses take place regularly throughout the year. Consult the calendar for the complete list. To ensure more effective training, participant numbers are limited.
    Go to the calendar