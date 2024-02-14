The Sport, Evoluzione+ and Race courses are designed to bring out your potential. Each of these courses prepares you for the next, and ultimately to race in the Ferrari Challenge, the Prancing Horse’s single-make world series dedicated to Ferrari clients. You’ll be supervised like a Formula 1 sportsperson, with professional instructors, mental coaches and official nutritionists from Scuderia Ferrari.
Driving on ice. Prestigious destinations. Private events. Corso Pilota courses give you the opportunity to experience the energy of the track and enjoy moments of sheer prestige.
Take a legend onto the track and race back in time, rediscovering the thrill of a manual gearbox.
The Corso Ferrari Classiche is organised to allow you to get the most out of a historic Ferrari on the track and rediscover traditional sports driving techniques.