The 575 GTC was developed by the Ferrari Corse Clienti department in collaboration with N.Technology to make the most of the original 575 M Maranello cars strong points. It has been adapted to meet the demands of the race track while complying to the specific regulations such as the widening of its track. The 575 GTC Evo 2005 also features modified air intakes on the bonnet to improve internal air flow.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.