    The American market was growing with every year that passed and showed great potential for the Maranello marque. In fact, this model, which was actually based directly on the 340 F1, was created specifically to meet the demands of the new breed of owner. The V12 had designed by Aurelio Lampredi. The first model, designed by Touring, had lines reminiscent of those of the 166 Barchetta. Interesting versions were also produced by Ghia and Vignale, however, and it was with a Vignale Berlinetta, that Gigi Villoresi won the 1951 Mille Miglia.

    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke80 x 68mm
    • Unitary displacement341.80cc
    • Total displacement4101.66cc
    • Compression ratio8 : 1
    • Maximum power162 kW (220 hp) at 6000 rpm
    • Power per litre54hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCF carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, semi-elliptic springs, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 135litres
    • Front tyres6.40 x 15
    • Rear tyres6.40 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typespider, berlinetta, coupé, 2+2 or two-seater
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2420mm
    • Front track1278mm
    • Rear track1250mm
    • Weight900 kg (dry, berlinetta)
    Performance
    • Top speed240km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-